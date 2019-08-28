GENESEO — On Friday, the Patriot Guard Riders of New York will again, through its Veteran Recovery Program (VRP), have the honor of escorting the cremains of 12 unclaimed military veterans to their rightful resting place at the Bath National Cemetery, where they will receive the full Military Honors they have earned.

These 12 Veterans served in the Marine Corps, Army, Navy, or Air Force and passed away from 1–19 year ago. The escort will begin in Buffalo and travel through Erie, Wyoming, Livingston, and Steuben Counties. The Interment Ceremony and Military Honors will occur at 11 a.m.

As with past VRP Missions, the Livingston County Hampton Corners Complex at Gypsy Lane in Mount Morris will play host as an intermediate staging area for this Mission.

Schedule/Locations/Route:

· The contingent will travel from East Aurora on Route 20A and is expected to enter Livingston County at Pine Tavern Corners in Leicester (intersection of Route 20A/39 and CR-64) at approximately 8:30 a.m.

· It will swing through the Village of Leicester to Route 36 and proceed south on Route 36 to Mount Morris.

· The contingent will then head east on Route 408 to Route 63 and south to Hampton Corners with an expected arrival time of 9:00 a.m.

· The escort will resume at 9:30 a.m., heading back to the Village of Mount Morris and then going south on Route 36.

· The contingent will pass by the Mount Morris Veterans' Park, go through Sonyea, and continue to Dansville, arriving at the intersection of Route 36 and I-390 Exit-5 at approximately 10 a.m.

· The escort will enter I-390 at Exit-5, and continue to Bath.

Law Enforcement from Erie, Wyoming, Livingston and Steuben Counties as well as the New York State Police will assist in escorting the contingent, which is expected to have 150-200 motorcyclists.

Previous VRP Missions have seen an outpouring of residents, groups, and organizations displaying patriotic and reverent honor and respect to the veterans as they pass by along the route.

Many have also stood along Gypsy Lane as the contingent leaves Hampton Corners.

All are reminded that this is not a parade but rather a somber Funeral Cortege.