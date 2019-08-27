DANSVILLE — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty Tuesday reported the arrest of a Dansville resident on drug related charges after a traffic stop.

On Saturday, Aug. 24 at approximately 11:15 p.m., Deputy Shawn Whitford was assigned to the Sheriff’s Office Operation Safe Interstate initiative when he stopped a vehicle on Interstate 390 for a violation of the NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Warren T. Greenough, 47. A records check revealed that Greenough was operating the vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. Further investigation by the Deputy Sheriff revealed that Greenough was also allegedly in possession of approximately 2.5 grams of crack cocaine.

Greenough was arrested and charged with felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree (intent to sell, class B Felony), Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the fifth degree (weight, class D Felony), and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the third degree.

Greenough was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention. The District Attorney’s Office was contacted in regards to bail due to the Felony level charges. It was recommended that Greenough be held on $3,000 cash bail or $6,000 bond.

Greenough was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC-CAP) at the Livingston County Jail before Village of Dansville Justice Scott Kenney. The Judge did remand Greenough to the custody of the Sheriff on $1,500 cash bail or $3,000 bond.

Deputy Timothy Sweeting assisted with the investigation.