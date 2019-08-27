NORTH DANSVILLE — A Rochester man is facing felony charges after a citizen's complaint led to an arrest in North Dansville, Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reported Tuesday.

On Friday, Aug. 23 at approximately 6 p.m., members of the Sheriff’s Office and Dansville Police Department were dispatched to the area of Tops Market in the Village of Dansville for a report of an intoxicated driver who had driven away from the store.

The suspect vehicle was located and stopped a short time later on Hornell Road (State Highway 36) in the Town of North Dansville. The operator of the vehicle was identified as James R. Cook, 39. Cook allegedly exhibited numerous signs of intoxication and refused to exit the vehicle or cooperate with lawful directives from the investigating Deputy Sheriffs. Ultimately, Cook had to be escorted from the vehicle to avoid any injury to the public, himself, or the investigating Deputies.

Cook was taken into custody by the Deputies for DWI. A records check revealed that Cook was operating the vehicle with his license suspended or revoked a total of 10 times and that he had a previous DWI related conviction in 2013.

Cook was arrested and charged with Felony Driving While Intoxicated (due to the previous conviction within the last 10 years), first-degree Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle (class E Felony), second-degree Obstructing Governmental Administration and several violations of the Vehicle and Traffic Law including Operating a Vehicle with an Open Container of Alcohol. Cook refused to submit to a breathalyzer test.

Cook was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention. The District Attorney’s Office was contacted in regards to bail due to the felony level charges. It was recommended that Cook be held on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.

Cook was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC-CAP) at the Livingston County Jail before Village of Dansville Judge Scott Kenney. The Judge did remand Cook to the custody of the Sheriff on $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond.

Investigating the incident for the Sheriff’s Office was Deputy Connor Sanford, Deputy Chad Eaton, Deputy Michael Phillips, and Deputy Connor Boor. Officer Bryan Chapman assisted from the Dansville Police Department.