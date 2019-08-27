Bond proceeds support facility improvements

ALBANY — Several local school districts are receiving a boost as Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York has issued approximately $482.4 million in low-cost, tax-exempt bonds on behalf of 54 school districts across the state as school districts prepare to welcome students back to school.

The issuance is part of DASNY's School Districts Revenue Bond Financing Program, which provides public school districts across the state with an efficient financing alternative. Projects benefiting from the issuance include but are not limited to: fire, security, and air quality systems upgrades; interior and exterior renovations at numerous facilities including several classroom additions; athletic field improvements; and technology updates to promote innovation and collaboration.

"The classrooms, technology and recreational facilities our students use every day are integral to their educational experience," Cuomo said. "By modernizing critical educational infrastructure and hardware, we are building strong foundations for the next generation of leaders to learn and innovate and set them on the path to success."

Hornell City School District was issued $5,390,000 in financing, while Arkport Central School was issued $5,710,000. The Bath Central School District received the most in the Southern Tier region at $17,465,000.

"We completed the financing of the last portion of our $20 million (capital) project and opted to use the DASNY funding rather that the public bond market," Hornell Superintendent Jeremy Palotti explained. "The reason was purely due to the interest rates and the total cost of financing in this manner. Each time we bond for projects we investigate and research to see if it is more cost effective to use DASNY or public market. In this case, DASNY was the better option."

Hornell's $20 million capital project was approved by voters in 2015. Much of the work has focused on maintenance and utility efficiency, student and staff safety, and educational space renovations.

Arkport's financing is for capital work approved in 2016, according to Superintendent Jesse Harper.

"All capital projects go through multiple phases of borrowing. The announcement sent by the state represents the last step in the borrowing process," Harper noted.

"As a result of this borrowing, coupled with careful financial planning, the students and community of the Bath Central School District will benefit from new STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) Suites at both the Dana Lyon Middle School and the Haverling High School," Bath Central School District Superintendent Joe Rumsey said. "These STEAM Suites will emphasize collaborative learning opportunities to prepare students for the future needs of our community. Additionally, students and community will benefit from much needed classroom and cafeteria upgrades. Our school is the hub of our community and a major player in economic development. We can't thank New York State enough for facilitating this revenue program."

In the Western New York region, the Andover Central School District was issued $5,245,000.

Since the inception of the program in 2002, DASNY has issued 100 separate series of bonds on behalf of more than 200 school districts statewide in an aggregate par amount of more than $6.1 billion.

"We are committed to investing in our schools to ensure high-quality learning environments," said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. "This funding for capital projects for schools statewide will support improvements and help students thrive in the classroom. We want to make sure that all students in districts across the state have access to the programs and resources they need to succeed now and in the future."