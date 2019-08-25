86-year-old's death ruled accidental; injuries reported in separate incident

CLARKSVILLE — A Genesee, Pa. woman died in a house fire, while two others suffered burn injuries in a Clarksville fire in two separate incidents over the weekend.

Pennsylvania State Police based in Coudersport reported Helen M. Matteson, 86, of Genesee, Pa. perished during a structure fire at her home Friday night. State Police and a host of local fire departments in the area responded to the working structure fire around 11:30 p.m. Friday night at 48 Rose Lake Lane in the Allegany Township of Potter County.

State Police said that upon arrival, it was determined that Matteson died as a result of the incident. Matteson was the sole resident of the address and police said the death has been ruled accidental.

Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall Tyler Watson was requested and responded to assist in the investigation. State Police said the investigation is ongoing.

State Police were assisted on the scene by the Genesee Fire Department, the Shinglehouse Fire Department, the Ulysses Fire Department, the Coudersport Fire Department, the Whitesville Fire Department, the Willing Fire Department, and the Potter County Coroner’s Office.

Another serious fire broke out Saturday evening between 4 and 5 p.m. on LaFever Road in the Allegany County town of Clarksville. Firefighters arriving on scene reported smoke coming out of the structure, with scanner chatter reporting some type of explosion at the residence. An elderly female reportedly suffered possible second and third degree burns to her head and hands. Meanwhile, an elderly male on scene also suffered injuries during the incident, reportedly first degree burns.

Responders called for a Mercy Flight, which transported the woman to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment. The male burn victim did not require a Mercy Flight and was driven to Olean General Hospital, stated reports from responders on scene.

Responding to the incident were Allegany County fire departments from Clarksville, Cuba, Friendship and Bolivar as well as Westons Mills and Portville from Cattaraugus County.

The incident is under investigation.