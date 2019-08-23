MOUNT MORRIS — The upcoming soil health field day on Aug. 29, ‘Cover Crop Mixes and Interseeder Demonstrations,’ will share practical, field-tested demonstrations of advanced soil regenerative practices targeted to dairy, field and specialty crop farmers.

Come learn from producer John Macauley and his evaluation of four cover crop mixtures: 1-way, 3-way, 5-way, 11-way and a check plot using winter hardy and/or winter-killed species. There will also be a live demonstration of a cover crop interseeder planting into corn. A complimentary lunch will be provided at noon.

Participants can expect to learn:

How implementing soil regenerative practices can increase farm profitability from real-life case studies from local crop and vegetable farms.

How the host farmer is evaluating optimal cover crop seed mixtures to minimize cost while maximizing beneficial impacts to soil health and farm productivity in Livingston County.

How to participate in the Genesee River Coalition of Soil and Water Conservation Districts’ Interseeder Program and see a demonstration of the interseeder planting into corn.

How farmers and farmland owners can work together to improve conservation on rented lands.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the John Macauley Farm, 5815 Swan Hill Road, Mount Morris, NY 14510.

Register by Aug. 25. Farmers, Farmland Owners, Conservation Agency Personnel, Ag Consultants and other interested people in western New York can register at https://farmland.salsalabs.org/soilhealthfieldday/index.html or contact Aaron Ristow at American Farmland Trust, aristow@farmland.org, 607-745-7165. There is no cost to attend and lunch and education materials will be provided.

This field day is part of the “Landowners and Farmers Working Together for Clean Water in the Great Lakes” project, a collaboration between American Farmland Trust, Cornell Cooperative Extension Northwest New York Dairy Livestock and Field Crops team, the Genesee River Watershed Coalition of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, IPM Institute and Utah State University funded by the Great Lakes Protection Fund.

A 2017 survey of 180 New York farmers found the majority are aware of the many benefits cover crops offer including less erosion and increased weather resilience. The survey also revealed many barriers to cover crop adoption including seed, termination and equipment costs and implementing conservation practices on rented land. This field day will address these barriers with the goal of to significantly expanding cover crop adoption in commodity crop production and capturing soil regenerative benefits.