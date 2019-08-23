Local animal organizations to be on hand

DANSVILLE — On Saturday, Aug. 24, Dansville Tractor Supply Company will host animal adoptions, a pet supplies drive and more during their annual Out Here with Animals celebration – a monthlong event that recognizes pets, animals and the people who care for them.

As part of the pet-centric happenings, animal lovers will have the opportunity to engage with team members about pet and animal care while supporting local rescue groups that are looking to find a safe home for animals in need.

“Tractor Supply celebrates pets and animals of all shapes and sizes year-round, and with our annual Out Here with Animals event, we get to spotlight our customers, their pets and the local rescue groups that play an integral role in the Dansville community,” said Laurie Spires, manager of the Dansville Tractor Supply. “Our team looks forward to this event every year, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers and their pets and animals into the Dansville store for pet treat tastings, giveaways and more.”

On Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Dansville community is invited to visit their Tractor Supply store to support local pet adoption groups by helping find a great home for animals in need.

Participating local organizations that will be on site include: Hornell Area Humane Society, K's Canine Training Services, Rescue Pups.

Customers can also support the local animal shelter community by participating in Tractor Supply’s pet supplies drive. Happening all month long as part of Out Here with Animals, Tractor Supply is accepting new sealed food, toys, cleaning supplies and other essential pet accessories such as beds, scratching posts, leashes and bowls to be donated to Dansville rescues and shelters.

The Dansville community and their leashed, friendly animals are invited to check out Tractor Supply’s Out Here with Animals events and deals at 70 Village Plaza. Contact the store at 585-335-3010 for more information or details about participating in the Aug. 24 pet adoption.

For expert advice on raising pets and other animals, visit TractorSupply.com/KnowHow and follow Tractor Supply on Facebook and Instagram.