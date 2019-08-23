Village plans appeal of NYS Supreme Court justice's ruling

ARKPORT — The Arkport Village Board plans to appeal a state Supreme Court judge’s ruling that a parcel of land on state Route 36 must be zoned as acceptable for commercial use.

This month's decision by Supreme Court Justice Robert B. Wiggins found that land belonging to plaintiffs Margaret and Edward Horan “is zoned B-3 commercial property in accordance with the zoning ordinance of the Village of Arkport, and the village is directed to designate it as such on its zoning map.”

The village had argued that the land was agricultural and not acceptable for a retail store, including a dollar store. Justice Wiggins found that the previous owner of the 42 Main St. property asked the village to change the designation to business use back in the 1990s and was successful in that effort, with the local zoning board approving the change.

The court pointed to a Village of Arkport Zoning Board of Appeals decision on July 15, 1994. The decision, “Resolved that the Board of Appeals, having heard the request submitted by Joyce Enderle . . . owner of property at 42 Main Street, Arkport, does hereby approve a zoning change for the parcel where the old barn was located from Agriculture to B-3, Business Use.”

The ruling found that by a previous “affirmative action of the village board,” “an approval was obtained and implemented by the issuance of a B-3 building permit, and substantial investment was made by (the previous owner), with the full knowledge of the village board, as reflected in its later minutes.”

The prior owner, Enderle, built a self-storage/warehouse building, which is on the site today.

Allan E. Silver, attorney for the Horans, called Wiggins’ ruling “thoughtful, fair and correct based on the evidence submitted to the judge.”

The village board voted 3-0 Tuesday night to begin the appeals process. Arkport is represented in the case by village attorney John Vogel.

“I’m greatly disappointed with (the court’s decision),” Vogel said in a statement read Tuesday night by Arkport Deputy Mayor Jon Hedges.

Vogel’s statement continued, “The judge ruled in favor of the Horans and did not agree that the village board would have to enact a local law in order to change the zoning designation. I still think the law is on the village’s side and it seems to me that the judge, for whatever reason, wanted the Horans to win. I think that this case has importance now for the Village of Arkport but also for municipalities in general. (The ruling) seems to take away some of the power of municipal boards.”

In his ruling, Wiggins’ wrote that documents obtained from the Town of Hornellsville “demonstrate that Mrs. Enderle continued to follow the instructions laid out by the Village. As instructed she filed a new deed for the newly zoned commercial parcel in November 1994, and applied for a building permit from the Village the same day” listing the property as zoned B-3. The permit was approved by the village code enforcement officer, Wiggins points out, construction began, and the building passed village codes office inspection, according to March 16, 1995 Arkport board meeting minutes.

The court also noted that the property has been taxed since that period as a “commercial facility.”

“The (village) did everything but change the map,” Silver commented to The Spectator.

An appeal would be heard by the New York Appellate Division, Fourth Department. Tuesday’s board resolution allowed the village to signal its intention to begin the appeal process, trustees said. An appeal must be filed within 30 days of the Supreme Court decision.

A previous attorney for the Horans said his clients are seeking approval for commercial use to allow the property to be sold for development.

In May 2018, Dan Thompson, chairman of the Arkport Planning Board, told The Spectator that the property was being eyed for a 6,000-7,000 square-foot Dollar General store.

During a 2018 planning board meeting, the board heard speakers express concerns about increased motor vehicle traffic if a store is built. Questions were also raised about the parcel’s flood plain designation.