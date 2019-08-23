BATH | Steuben County Public Health officials are reminding residents of the importance of getting vaccinated -- and that non-medical exemptions from vaccines are no longer available for children entering school.

Children under the age of 2 should be vaccinated to protect them from 14 serious diseases, and school-age children are required by law to continue with a recommended immunization schedule to protect from preventable diseases, according to Public Health officials.

Officials also noted that vaccines for both children and adults are available through the county for those who are uninsured or have insurance that doesn't cover vaccinations.

For information about that program or to schedule an appointment, residents can call 664-2438.

A list of vaccines required by the state for public school children is online at https://tinyurl.com/2019schoolshots.

State lawmakers voted to eliminate religious exemptions from school vaccinations in June in the midst of major measles outbreaks in downstate counties with large Orthodox Jewish enclaves.

Local education officials have taken note of the new policy.

Campbell-Savona Superintendent Kathy Hagenbuch said just after the state law was approved that it will help to clarify policy for the district, and avoid having to determine what counts as a legitimate religious exemption under the “nebulous” former regulations.

GST BOCES Superintendent Jim Frame said earlier this month the policy has unique effects for BOCES.

Both homeschool students and those who attend religious or other private schools are eligible to take part in BOCES programs as long as they live within the five-county GST region.

“(Under the new policy) a non-vaccinated homeschool (or other) student who participates in a (BOCES) program will no longer be allowed on campus with other kids,” Frame told the GST BOCES Board of Education at its monthly meeting.

County Public Health officials said vaccination is about protecting not just yourself and your child, but also the surrounding community.

“Vaccines don’t just protect the individual child,” county Public Health Education Coordinator Lorelei Wagner said. “Immunization is a shared responsibility. Vaccinating each child can help protect the entire community -- especially babies who are too young to be vaccinated or protected fully.”

Officials also stressed the importance of maintaining vaccinations as an adult, and getting recommended vaccines for older children or teens.

Each year, they said, tens of thousands of adults in the U.S. are infected with diseases that could be prevented by vaccines, such as influenza, pneumonia, hepatitis B and the human papilloma virus (HPV).

A list of vaccines recommended for adults by the federal Centers for Disease Control is online at https://tinyurl.com/2019adultshots.