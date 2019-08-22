Bikers Against Animal Neglect & Abuse Motorcycle Run Sunday

DANSVILLE — The third annual Bikers Against Animal Neglect & Abuse Motorcycle Run will roar on local roads Sunday, Aug. 25. The ride begins at Tony’s Pizzeria on Main St. in Dansville and ends at the Birdsall Inn in Angelica.

The annual Bikers Against Animal Neglect & Abuse Motorcycle Run began three years ago in an effort to raise money for animals in need while simultaneously gathering the motorcycle community to rally behind a cause with a fun summer ride.

Last year, the motorcycle run had over 40 motorcycles participate, with most of the bikes having double riders. Motorcyclists came from all over the Dansville area and Livingston County, some even coming from as far as Syracuse. Ride organizer, Matt Wise, enjoys seeing bikers from across the community come together to support the cause.

“We try to get together to help a good cause,” said Wise. “It’s sickening to see animals tied up and neglected or beaten or starved. I love dogs and cats and want to see them happy and healthy.”

The ride will begin in Dansville and continue onto various backroads with an ice cream stop in Cohocton before ending in Angelica. The total ride will be 89 miles.

In addition to the ride, there will be a raffle, which will take place at the Inn after the ride. This year, there are a total of 22 items being raffled. Included in those items is a homemade Harley-Davidson teddy bear, a gift basket from Petco, a gift card to Wegmans, two tickets to next year’s motorcycle run, and so much more.

All proceeds from the ride are donated to helping animals in need. More specifically, funds will be donated to Hearthside Cats in Avon and the Livingston County Dog Control. Money will be spent on food and other items for the animals, then donated, to ensure all proceeds from the ride are directly helping the animals in need.

“I think people should be more aware of animal neglect and how we can all come together to help fight animal abuse and to help animals in need,” said Wise.

Registration for the ride begins at noon and continues until 1 p.m. Admission is $15 per bike and includes a meal at the Birdsall Inn. The ride itself will begin at 1:15 p.m. In addition to the food and raffle at the end of the ride, there will be live music for all participants to enjoy.

For more information about the ride, call 585-519-1931, or visit the event Facebook page titled, “3rd Annual Bikers Against Animal Neglect & Abuse Motorcycle Run.”