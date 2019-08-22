The Laurel Classic Mountain Bike Challenge will be held at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 7 at the
U.S. Geological Survey’s Northern Appalachian Research Laboratory, 176 Straight Run Road
Wellsboro.
Those who preregister on or before Aug. 30 will pay a $30 entry fee and be guaranteed a free event T-shirt in the size they order. Those who register on race day will pay $35 to enter.
The start of the 11-mile course for beginners will be at 10 a.m. and the 22-mile course for expert, sport and single speed entrants will be at 11 a.m.
To register, visit bikereg.com.