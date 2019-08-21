A 1913 runabout with original equipment, country singer Alan Jackson’s 1955 cruiser called Flat Top, the 1929 Chris-Craft Sedan Topper, a Mullins Steel Sea Eagle, and more vessels spanning 100 years of recreational boats are featured in the new Great New York State Fair Maritime Heritage showcase at the Aug. 21-Sept. 2 event in Syracuse.

New York Sea Grant, the Great New York State Fair, Boating Industries Association of Upstate New York, and H. Lee White Maritime Museum are sponsoring the mock marina exhibit organized with several contributing partners.

“This ‘Cruising through the Ages” exhibit explores the rise of recreational boating in 20th century America with a special emphasis on New York State’s contributions to the boating industry and features boats with strong ties to New York’s maritime heritage,” said the exhibit’s lead designer Michael Pittavino, curator, H. Lee White Maritime Museum, Oswego.

The Antique Boat Museum, Clayton, the Finger Lakes Boating Museum, Hammondsport, and H. Lee White Maritime Museum, Oswego, have provided the classic boats as well as vintage engines for the exhibit.

The boats in the 2019 Great New York State Fair Maritime Exhibit include:

. 1948 Thompson TVT Lake Boat: Keuka Dew II, with a 1949 Evinrude Speedtwin motor

. 1950 Penn Yan Clipper: Challenger, with mahogany hull, oak gunwales and trim, spruce cockpit lining, bronze stem band; fully upholstered in Chinese Red Russialoid

. 1957 Penn Yan Swift: 12-foot wooden hull vessel built in Penn Yan, N.Y.

An interactive historic lighthouses kiosk, a New York Waters of War exhibit, a History of Sturgeon in New York display, and Clean, Drain, Dry safe boating information are featured in mini-museum building at the exhibit.