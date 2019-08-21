ALBANY — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo Monday launched a statewide survey to select New York State's new license plate design.

Assemblyman Phil Palmesano (R,C,I-Corning) believes the online promotion is a distraction from the governor’s new license plate replacement fee, a charge that will be mandatory for 3 million New Yorkers beginning in April 2020.

“The governor is launching the poll to try and convince people that this is a fun contest and not a new $75 million tax on the middle class,” said Palmesano. “It’s ridiculous and unnecessary and yet another glaring example of a misplaced priority. The governor should call this what it is- a tax on seniors living on fixed incomes, a tax on farmers, a tax on parents who need to get to work and get their kids to school.”

Motorists will face a $25 charge to purchase the new plates. There is also an additional $20 fee for motorists to simply keep their same plate number.

“If the governor truly believes that it’s important for New Yorkers to have new license plates, he should’ve paid for them in his $175 billion budget. Forcing hardworking people to buy something they don’t want or need is just wrong,” said Palmesano.

“We pay some of the highest taxes and face some of the costliest regulations in the country. We've seen over a million people flee our state in this past decade for better economic opportunities, and the governor is still looking for new ways to grab more tax revenue and continue the exodus of residents from our state. My Assembly Republican colleagues and I will continue to oppose these burdensome and costly taxes and regulations. We’ll continue working to change course and make New York state more affordable during the upcoming legislative session,” concluded Palmesano.