DANSVILLE — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty Monday reported the arrest of a Monroe County resident on several felony charges including Leandra’s Law after a traffic stop involving a 3-year-old.

On Sunday, Aug. 18, Deputy Connor Sanford was assigned to the Sheriff’s Office STOP DWI Unit when he stopped a vehicle on Clara Barton Street in the Village of Dansville for a violation of the NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Dylan T. Holmes, 26, of Fairport. The Deputy Sheriff suspected that Holmes was under the influence of alcohol and conducted a roadside DWI investigation which included the performance of standardized field sobriety tests. At the conclusion of the roadside investigation, Holmes was taken into custody for DWI.

Holmes was also found to be in possession of marijuana and he was also operating the vehicle with his 3-year-old child in the car. A records check revealed that Holmes’ driver’s license had been suspended or revoked a total of three times, one being for a DWI related conviction on Oct. 2, 2018. Holmes was restricted to an interlock device as well but the vehicle was not equipped with one.

Holmes was transported to the Sheriff’s Office Headquarters in Geneseo where Deputy William Schwan of the Sheriff’s Office Jail Division administered a breathalyzer test. The breathalyzer tests revealed that Holmes had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .09%.

Holmes was arrested and charged with felony Driving While Intoxicated (due to the previous conviction within the last ten years), felony Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a Child (Leandra’s Law), first-degree felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Holmes was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention. The District Attorney’s Office was contacted in regards to bail due to the felony level charges. It was recommended that Holmes be held on $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond.

Holmes was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC-CAP) at the Livingston County Jail before Town of Lima Justice Harris. The Judge did remand Holmes to the custody of the Sheriff on the recommended bail of $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond.

The child was turned over to a responsible family member and the incident was referred to Child Protective Services (CPS).

Deputy Devin Ricks and Deputy Michael Donals assisted with the investigation.