Days are numbered for shrubs along Broadway, 36

HORNELL — The City of Hornell Department of Public Works is making hay while the sun shines.

With DPW Superintendent Mitch Cornish at another commitment, Mayor John Buckley provided an infrastructure update at Thursday’s Board of Public Works meeting.

Buckley reported that city crews have paved Hart Street, Spencer Avenue and Buffalo Street in the last week or so, with milling underway on upper Bennett Street, William Street and Gurnsey Lane. Paving on those streets is projected for around the first week of September.

Work also continues putting in the new street to service Fairlawn Hills.

“That obviously takes a little bit longer to do. We’ll continue to work on that into the fall,” Buckley said. “That’s something we definitely plan on getting buttoned up this year as well. I know it’s still August but our mindset is already starting to think about fall and winter and getting ready for the cold season, as much I hate to say that out loud.”

Along those lines, Buckley also laid out a fall plan to remove shrubs from Route 36 and the Broadway Mall.

“When the construction season starts to wind down, what I plan to do is have DPW commit some of their resources to rip out all of the old shrubs and bushes along 36 as well as Broadway,” Buckley said. “A lot of those shrubs and bushes are just many years past their useful life. Sometimes it’s hard to commit the resources, we have limited manpower in DPW, but it’s time to do a refresh throughout the city along 36 and on Broadway.”

A crew was on Broadway Thursday doing some weeding while adding mulch next to the Federation Building. The area will receive a new look next year with a fresh approach to the landscaping.

“Instead of having just walls of shrubs, I think we’re going to kind of break it up,” Buckley said. “I’d like to still have some shrubs in there, some things that are easier to maintain, maybe some planter boxes, the round ones where you can put the flowers in and then remove them before winter comes.”

Buckley said he has been rounding up ideas from other municipalities around the state.

“Mitch and I have been talking about doing different things in the coming spring. That will look nice when we get there,” he said.

The city also plans to address the sidewalk closure on South Division Street this fall.

“As we get into the fall and wrap up some of the larger construction projects we have going, we’re going to try to free some people up to work on the sidewalk and get that sidewalk re-opened up on the Division Street bridge,” Buckley said.

The city plans to replace the Canisteo Street bridge, the Seneca Street bridge and the culvert over Chauncey Run in 2020. The South Division Street Bridge could be next on the list.

“The South Division Street bridge, as bad as it looks, from a structural standpoint it’s not nearly as bad as the Canisteo Street bridge,” Buckley said. “Even though to the person driving or walking over it, it looks really bad on the surface, when the engineers go and look at it, it hasn’t risen to the point where it qualifies for those funds yet. It’s one of those things, but that doesn’t mean we’re not going to try to seek funding to replace it. That will be the next one in the crosshairs.”

Water Filtration Plant Chief Operator Leonard Fucci said the pre-bid meeting for Phase II and III projects at the plant went well and bids open on the 27th. Fucci added there was a good turnout at the pre-construction meeting with reps from eight construction companies, including CP Ward, STC and LaChase, in attendance.

“There’s a lot of interest from some good companies. There should be some pretty competitive bidding there,” Fucci said.