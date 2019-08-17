Erosion, lack of guard rail concerns citizens

ANDOVER — A significant drop-off in the landscape next to Dyke Road in the Village of Andover has local residents worried about the potential for a serious automobile accident.

At this week’s village board meeting, local resident and business owner Dawn Niedermaier brought forth several community concerns as the board received public input. As it turned out, several other residents planned to bring up the Dyke Road issue as well.

Dyke Road runs parallel to Dyke Creek, and a sharp drop-off along the road — described by one resident as 30-40 feet and another as closer to 70 — was identified as a public safety hazard by multiple speakers.

“There is a very scary drop-off,” Niedermaier said. “No snow fence, no cones, no caution tape, no nothing has been put up. It’s horrible. If they drop off, they’re getting seriously hurt.”

Another resident provided the board with photos of the area.

“We have semis, we have village dump trucks, we have town dump trucks. I travel that road at least once if not two or three times a day. I don’t know how many times I’ve had to stop in that area and pull over,” she said. “Somebody is going to go over, and when you go you’re going to roll. There’s nothing there to stop you.”

The residents also noted erosion issues next to the road and urged the village to install some type of barrier or notification of the danger, with suggestions ranging from a guard rail to temporary orange cones.

“From looking at the photos, I agree 100 percent,” said Mayor Dave Truax.

There was some discussion as to whether the village could work on the area or if it would fall to the county. The board promised to investigate the matter, as well as another issue brought up by Niedermaier — escalating electric and water bills.

“Myself and a handful of others have been paying attention to our bills for probably a year now,” she said. “There is absolutely nothing consistent, whether it lays on the readers or the clerks in putting the numbers in the systems, or there’s something wrong with the meters. I’ve already contacted the Public Service Commission. … I wouldn’t come here just to complain. It’s a major issue. If I’ve got five people checking it, there’s quite a few more. There’s people that just pay their bill and don’t question it. I’m sick of it.”

Resident Mike Dibble inquired about the possibility of the electric co-op in Syracuse changing rates, noting several new businesses in the village.

“In order to get more allotments, you need more buildings. Existing buildings don’t apply,” Truax said.

DPW chief Matt Zengerle and the board also addressed various issues relating to the department.

“We’ve cleaned down there, we’ve painted floors, trying to get the shop looking the way it looked previously,” Zengerle said. “We’re trying to get more camaraderie, more team leadership, the whole nine yards. It starts where you live.”

Zengerle said DPW recently replaced a hydrant behind the school dated from 1969.

“They don’t make that hydrant anymore. It was 50 years old. I couldn’t believe it was out there,” he said.

Zengerle said DPW addressed some high copper content issues in water with the County Dept. of Health. He also credited work around the village by the Otis Eastern summer crew, which was at the Andover Wetlands Thursday morning preparing for Saturday’s annual Kids Fishing Contest.

“They’ve been a huge help this summer. I really appreciate it,” he said.

Truax encouraged the board to stop by the Fishing Contest.