LIVONIA — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty Friday reported the arrest of a Livonia resident on possession of child pornography charges after an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 13, Sheriff’s Investigator Josh Monster arrested and charged David F. Farr, 71, with Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child, a class E felony.

The arrest came after the Sheriff’s Office received information that Farr possibly had images of child pornography on his laptop computer. Investigators conducted a forensic examination on the laptop and allege that Farr had searched, viewed, and possessed images containing sexual conduct of children under the age of 16.

Farr was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention. The District Attorney’s Office was contacted in regards to bail due to the felony level charge. It was recommended that Farr be held on $2,000 cash bail or $4,000 bond.

Farr was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC-CAP) at the Livingston County Jail before Town of Lima Justice Harold Harris. The Judge did remand Farr to the custody of the Sheriff on $1,500 cash bail or $3,000 bond.

Assisting with the investigation were Sheriff’s Investigator Brad Schneider, the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force, and the Regional Computer Forensic Lab in Rochester.