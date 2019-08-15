Town of Wellsville spurring shared assessor program

WELLSVILLE — Working together with neighboring townships is creating significant savings for taxpayers in southern Allegany County.

The Town of Wellsville is leading an effort to share assessor services with neighboring Andover, Amity, Alma, Friendship and Willing. Wednesday night, Town Supervisor Shad Alsworth said the plan is in the final stages and laid out the cost savings the town will see over the course of the agreement.

“The estimated cost savings annually to the Town of Wellsville by entering into this agreement with multiple townships is somewhere in the $30,000 range. That’s huge, not even considering the tremendous cost savings that we will receive from the re-val process. That’s expected to be about a $140,000 cost saving measure when we have our re-val done in the next four to five years,” Alsworth said. “It’s a huge cost saving measure longterm for the Town of Wellsville and every other participating township. It’s not just benefiting Wellsville, it’s benefiting everybody. By banding together we’re stronger and providing a better level of service for less money.”

Alsworth said the Town of Amity has already had a meeting and approved a contract. Every other township will go through the same process. Timothy Joseph Dannheim was appointed as the new assessor effective Oct. 1. The agreement between the towns will continue through the rest of the year, then renewed for a five-year term starting Jan. 1, 2020.

Alsworth also addressed ongoing negotiations for fire protection, noting he has had several lengthy meetings with local fire officials.

“At this point in time, as far as I know everybody is still trying to work through all the particulars, problems, solutions,” he said. “The village is working well as far as I know with the individual fire companies. At this point in time I don’t have much to report from the town’s side. They’ve got a lot of issues they need to resolve. Once they get through that process, then we’ll have something further to discuss. We don’t have much stake in the game at this point. It sounds like they’re moving forward with that.”

The board approved allowing Spectrum to bury cable along Wightman and Coleman roads to provide service to 3456 and 3465 Coleman Road to the specs of Highway Superintendent Dean Arnold, who requested the cable be buried at least six feet deep.

The board approved paying off a BAN on a 2019 Mack Truck at a total of $49,598.48, $4,497.59 of which was interest.

The Airport is looking at purchasing nearby land at some point in the future, a prerequisite of which is the performance of an environmental assessment. The board approved the assessment, which is funded by a grant with the town paying 5 percent.

Miller also reported the airport has received a grant for eventual purchase of a loader. The current John Deere has a transmission leak with repair costs expected to come in around $6,000.

The board approved the 2019 Youth Program Agreement and the Wellsville Flag Football program.