Nine members from the Livingston County 4-H Teen Council hosted members of the Kittson County, Minnesota 4-H Program as part of a week-long teen exchange.

Members of the Kittson County 4-H Program were each paired with a Livingston County 4-Her- staying with their family for the duration of the trip.

While in New York, the group explored many unique Western New York destinations and activities! Some favorites included glass making at Corning Museum of Glass, hiking and swimming at Stony Brook State Park, playing 19th century baseball at the Genesee Country Village & Museum, and a kayak adventure on the historic Erie Canal - complete with a trip through Lock 32.

For many of the youth (and chaperones), a day trip to Niagara Falls was the highlight of the week! The visit included a ride on the Maid of Mist and walk through the Cave of the Winds.

The week was busy from start to finish and also included outings to the Mt. Morris Dam, A&A Maple Farm, Hidden Valley Animal Adventure, the Attica Rodeo, Minnehan’s Fun Center, and Six Flags Darien Lake.

This is the second part of the exchange trip. Last year, Livingston County 4-H Teen Council members traveled to Minnesota. The group visited Canada, Lower Fort Garry, and Winnipeg. They also went on a fishing excursion on Lake of the Woods – which is considered the Walleye Capital of the world. Other activities included a visit to Itasca State Park - Headwaters of the Mississippi, a tour of U.S. Customs & Border Protection, and a stop at Fun Mountain.

“Teen Exchange allows youth to experience different parts of the country, including customs, culture, and geography… as well as establish relationships that can last throughout life,” said 4-H Educator Renee Hopkins.

Next year, the Livingston County 4-H Program will be forming a new exchange group and choosing an area of the country to explore together.

To learn more about the Livingston County 4-H Program or Teen Council, contact Renee Hopkins at 585-991-5420 or 585-335-1752. You can also check out the CCE Livingston County website at www.ccelivingstoncounty.org.