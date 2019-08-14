WOODHULL — Bridge painting work will begin today on the bridge carrying State Route 417 over Tuscarora Creek, according to state DOT officials.

Work on the bridge is expected to last approximately four weeks. The project will consist of painting the primary and secondary steel members of the structure.

Officials said while this work is taking place, traffic will be maintained by flaggers in one lane. Motorists may encounter flaggers, lane shifts and could experience travel delays.

DOT officials said it is imperative that motorists remember this season to drive carefully through the many highway and bridge construction zones they will encounter.

Motorists are urged to slow down and safely move over when approaching roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.