BELMONT —Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County’s Agriculture Program is excited to announce upcoming Livestock Pasture Walk on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

CCE Allegany County, together with the SWNY Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Team are hosting an evening Livestock Pasture Walk on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Wild Geese Farm 8499 Agett Rd. Franklinville, NY 14737.

Topics include Tools for Managing Rotational Grazed Pasture with Lynn Bliven, CCE Allegany County; Weed ID and Management by Joshua Putman, SWNY Field Crops Specialist and Calculating Cost of Production presented by Katelyn Walley-Stoll, SWNY Business Management Specialist.

Evening event begins at 5:30 p.m. and will wrap-up at 8:30 p.m. A nominal fee of $5 per person will be collected at the farm to help offset costs. To best prepare for the meal and materials, RSVP by Aug. 19 by calling Lynn Bliven (585) 268-7644 ext. 18 or emailing lao3@cornell.edu.

This event will be held rain or shine, dress accordingly and bring your lawn chair. Participants will be encouraged to share their experiences and questions throughout the pasture walk. To maintain biosecurity, wear footwear that can be easily disinfected at the farm or wear the plastic boots that fit over your boots/shoes that will be provided.

The Livestock Pasture Walk is one of many programs offered by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County (CCE-Allegany). The association is part of the national cooperative extension system, an educational partnership between County, State, and Federal governments. As New York’s land grant university Cornell administers the system in this state.

For more information, call 525-268-7644 or visit www.cce.cornell.edu/allegany.