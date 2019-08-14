Three Livingston County 4-H members participated in the Charity Animal Program and donated the proceeds from their 4-H Market Animal Project to charitable organizations. The market animals were auctioned as part of the 4-H Livestock Animal Auction at the Hemlock Fair on July 20.

Michaela Bugman and Trevor Rossborough each sold a pen of two market birds and Katie Cooper sold her market hog to benefit their designated charities.

Michaela’s birds, purchased by Bugman & Son’s, Inc., helped raise $1,000 for the Livingston County Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation Memory Care Unit Activities Fund. The Memory Care Unit strives to improve the quality of life for residents with dementia by providing an environment that enriches their lives.

Trevor’s birds were purchased by Salada Enterprises, LLC for $600. The proceeds will benefit the Wildlife Educators Coalition in Avon. The organization introduces children of all ages to the wonders of the natural world through exciting personal experiences with animal ambassadors.

Katie Cooper’s market hog was purchased by Genesee Construction Service, Inc. (Larry and Mary Ann Merle) for $1,925 and donated back for sale to benefit the Livingston County 4-H Program. The hog was then purchased by Power & Construction Group, Inc. for $1,575. Altogether, $1,575 will be donated to the Livingston County 4-H Program and $1,925 will be donated to Golisano Children’s Hospital in Rochester – which provides comprehensive care for children and their families, educates future pediatricians and pediatric specialists, and performs progressive research that will lead to the medical breakthroughs of tomorrow.

This project is not only about how 4-H’ers use the proceeds from their project animal, but how the process starts. For a minimum of four months, 4-H youth take care of their animals every day. Members also have to complete educational activities as well as market their project animals to potential buyers. At the fair, each member participated in showmanship and had the project animal judged independently.

“We are pleased to have three participants in this year’s Charity Animal Program,” said Youth Development Team Leader Mark Wittmeyer. “Participating 4-H’ers learn at a young age that it is gratifying to give to organizations that help others in need.”

If you are interested in learning more about the Livingston County 4-H Program, contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Livingston County at 585-991-5420 | 585-335-1752 or livingston@cornell.edu.