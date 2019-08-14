Superintendent: Swimming pool not a priority

CANASERAGA — Canaseraga Central board members last week heard a preliminary list of projects that could become the core of a multi-million dollar capital improvement project within the next few years.

School Superintendent Chad Groff and Architect Kevin Rademacher of LaBella Architects discussed working on virtually every corner of the multi-building school campus including potential replacement of 40-year-old boilers, repairing spidering parking lots, upgrading alarm systems and replacing stairs, old windows and doors while installing electronic locks that could shut all of the school doors from a single control panel in case of an emergency.

The more than hour-long discussion included detailed discussions about the installation of newly mandated carbon monoxide detectors and how to leverage New York State education aid that could pay for at least 84 percent of much of the eventual project.

The long list of components that were explored, architect and school superintendent agreed, was preliminary. At the meeting, board members approved moving forward with a capital project that could upgrade and replace hundreds of items that comprise the school from reproofing to the replacement of floor tiles and carpeting.

One item that likely won’t be in the final list of projects and components is a swimming pool. Groff said he has heard of numerous rumors from community members about the installation of an aquatic potential budget-buster. Not a single board member interrupted Groff to challenge the superintendent’s fervent but brief lecture about the costly subject.

The discussion of other potential capital project components lasted more than an hour.

Items the discussed could involve an eventual capital project referendum.

Other agenda items included approval of an agreement with Corning Community College for initiating an Achieving College Education or ACE program between the two institutions.

Another board action was approval of a 2019-20 tax warrant of $2,046,924 to help pay for the local share of the approved 2019-20 school budget. The late summer district approval is part of a quirky New York State fiscal schedule that estimates real estate taxes and seeks voter school budget approval half a year ahead of the proposed warrant from county real estate offices.

The New York State schedule is at least a century old.

Board members also approved the creation of a full-time teaching assistant position.