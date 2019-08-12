GROVELAND — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty Monday reported the arrest of a Dansville man on felony assault charges after an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 8, Travis L. Amiot, 27, was arrested and charged with second-degree felony assault following the investigation.

It is alleged that on July 3, Amiot was at a residence on West Lake Road in the Town of Groveland when he struck another man in the face. The victim of the assault sustained broken jaw bones and other facial injuries and had to be treated at Strong Memorial Hospital for the injuries.

Amiot was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention. The District Attorney’s Office was contacted in regards to bail due to the felony level charge. It was recommended that Amiot be held on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.

Amiot was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC-CAP) at the Livingston County Jail before Town of Groveland Justice Jenean Love. The Judge did remand Amiot to the custody of the Sheriff on the recommended bail of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.

Handling the investigation for the Sheriff’s Office were Sheriff’s Investigator Gene Chichester and Sheriff’s Investigator Josh Monster both of the Criminal Investigations Division, and Deputy Robert Holt of the Forensic Identification Unit.