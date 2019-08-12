Deputies respond to report of burglary in progress

HOWARD —A Savona man is facing charges after Steuben County deputies responded to a call of a burglary in progress in the Town of Howard.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard Monday reported that on Saturday, Aug. 10, deputies arrested Richard O. Snyder, 18, of West Road in Savona.

On Aug. 4, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Dublin Road in Howard in response to a report of a burglary in progress. The investigation revealed that Snyder allegedly damaged, entered and stole property from an occupied residence, and then fled the scene.

Snyder was charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, fourth-degree Criminal Mischief, a Class A misdemeanor, and Petit Larceny, a Class A misdemeanor.

Snyder was held in the Steuben County Jail to appear in the Centralized Arraignment Court, where he was arraigned and released to appear in the Town of Howard Court at a later date.