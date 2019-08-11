CORNING - The Town of Corning paid tribute Saturday morning to a historical town site that was instrumental to the construction of many iconic buildings throughout the area.

The town erected a marker on the site of the former Corning powderhouse on a property located at 2908 Powderhouse Road to commemorate the former building and its local impact. For decades, the powderhouse stored explosives such as blast caps that were used to extract stone from a nearby quarry, and that stone went on to be utilized to construct several iconic area structures.

“Remembering our history and where we came from and what we did in the past is important to remember,” said Town Supervisor Kim Feehan. “If it wasn’t for having this powderhouse, they wouldn’t have been able to blast the stone for many different buildings around here.”

Property owners Ross and Cindy Spallone said they were happy to accommodate the marker, and even feel that the historical marker accentuates their home.

“I think it’s a cool addition to the property,” said Ross Spallone.

The powderhouse was constructed in 1848 and was operational into the early 1900s. The nearby quarry, the remnants of which are located just down the road from the site, was one of three quarries operational in Corning by 1888, according to local historian Tom Dimitroff.

Dimitroff said the explosives that came from the powderhouse were used to blast rock that were eventually used in the construction of the Centerway Clock Tower, Faith Lutheran Church on West First Street, Park Church on West Gray Street in Elmira, the Elmira Correctional Facility -- which at the time was known as the Elmira Reformatory -- and other buildings.

The powderhouse has since been razed and no longer exists, though its legacy lives on with local architecture and with the road where it was formerly located -- Powderhouse Road.