Allegany County Veterans Organization hosts vets

WELLSVILLE — Crowds gathered in the villages and individuals lined the road from Belvidere to York’s Corners Saturday to welcome veterans from the Bath Veterans Hospital to the county for a picnic.

For the last several years, the Allegany County Vietnam Veterans Organization has invited patients from the hospital to visit their camp off Hunt Road in the Town of Alma for a day in the country.

Now known as the Allegany County Veterans Organization, they are still welcoming the Bath vets and encouraging the area to salute the veteran’s bus as it passes by.

And salute they did, causing one on the veterans disembarking from the bus at the camp to remark, “That is the longest parade I’ve ever been in.”

The bus was escorted from Bath by members of the Patriot Guard and Legion Riders motorcycle group. One of them, at least, coming from as far away as Ithaca to join the group at its start in Bath.

“This is just a wonderful ride and a great day to get out into the country,” he remarked.

They were also accompanied by antique cars and State Police.

In Wellsville, an American Legion color guard representing Post 702 lined up across the end of Jefferson Street to salute the vets as they passed by and underneath an arch by formed by Hook and Ladder firetrucks from Wellsville and Cuba.

One of the firemen in charge explained that the plan was to hang the Wellsville Fire Department’s 30 by 50-foot flag from the ladders, but prevailing winds scrapped the plan, although it was up briefly.

Displays also took place in Belvidere, Scio and Willing.

“It was just awesome,“ another Bath Vet remarked.

Also arriving at the ACVVO camp were five veterans from the Manor in Wellsville, bringing the contingent to 14.

A woman veteran from the Bath Hospital, a resident of Long Island, said that more vets were signed up to come, but backed out.

The bus driver for the group said that some of the veterans had some concern about getting around the site. However over the last couple of years the ACVVO has worked to make the site more wheelchair accessible and have plans for even more handicapped accessible landscaping.

At the camp the visiting vets were greeted by more than 20 members of the ACVO, who also brought their families and children along in some cases. Members of the Catherine Schuyler Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution were also on hand to serve a picnic lunch to the visitors.

ACVO Commander Tom Carlin said the invitation is “a way of giving back.”

When the event started, over 15 years ago, ACVVO members would take the visiting vets to Alma Pond for a few hours fishing before returning to the camp for a cookout. In recent years the camp has been improved with a pavilion with a concrete floor and a pond for fishing. The most recent building on the site is an enclosed all-weather pole building which will eventually have a deck and ramp leading to a dock on the pond allowing wheelchair bound vets to fish from the dock. Serving as a meeting hall for the group, it will replace the original cabin which was the first construction on the site as a place to meet. The cabin will be turned into a museum.

Along with fishing and the picnic, Rob Carney and Marc Flamino provided live music throughout the day.

The vets from the Manor included:

* Raymond McQueen, a Navy vet from Scio who served in Korea and Vietnam.

* Bill Kyler, an Army vet from Hornell who served in the signal corps in occupied Japan.

* Charlie Barber, a Navy vet from Wellsville who served aboard an LST in the Pacific during World War II.

* John Cole, an Army vet from Wellsville who served in various locations.

* Stephen Krattz, a Navy vet from Cuba who served during the Vietnam era throughout the Pacific and Mediterranean. He was also an early member of the ACVVO.

An ACVVO officer Mark Voorheis said that membership in the organization is growing and that they are now up to 70 registered members.

“We are getting some younger guys in, but our oldest member just joined, 93-year old Ray McClure from Wellsville, a veteran of World War II,” he said.

According to member Dave Chilson, McClure joined because he was impressed with the camp and the camaraderie the group gives to veterans.

For more photos, visit https://www.wellsvilledaily.com/photogallery/NE/20190811/NEWS/811009998/PH/1