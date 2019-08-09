Pennsylvania man charged with leaving the scene, speeding

CANISTEO — A Westfield, Pa. driver was cited for leaving the scene and other traffic infractions following a Thursday morning motor vehicle accident in Canisteo.

According to authorities, Steuben County 911 dispatched the New York State Police to state Route 36 in the Town of Canisteo at 7:36 a.m. for a rolled over vehicle. When police arrived, there were several people standing around the vehicle but apparently the driver had fled the accident scene, State Police alleged.

Troopers said the vehicle was northbound on Route 36 in Canisteo at a high rate of speed and changed lanes. It then struck a guard wire and traveled 125 feet, taking out 11 posts, two delineators and one road sign. The vehicle then overturned, getting tangled in the guard wire before coming to rest about 75 feet off the roadway, troopers reported. New York State Department of Transportation personnel coned off the area and Pro Street Towing removed the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

New York State Police were able to find the owner and driver of the vehicle by checking the registration. Troopers located Dustin Williams, 23 of Westfield, Pa., who admitted to driving the vehicle, law enforcement said. Williams was given tickets for leaving the scene of a property damage accident, speeding and making an unsafe lane change.