WAYLAND — Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes (R,C–Caledonia) announced Thursday that four libraries in Steuben and Livingston counties have been allocated $295,440 in state aid for library construction funds.

The funds were allocated from a $34 million capital fund appropriation in the state budget for capital improvements and renovations at public libraries across the state.

“I’m thrilled to see us come together to restore these crucial funds,” said Byrnes. “By investing in our local libraries, we are directly investing in the well-being of our communities for generations to come. Since they are such an essential part of lifelong learning, I will always fight to secure new funding opportunities for our libraries.”

The following grants were awarded to libraries in the 133rd Assembly District:

· Wayland Free Library: $11,909 for interior and exterior security, lighting and safety upgrades.

· Avon Free Library: $187,373 to replace the entrance door, generator and install new HVAC.

· Lima Public Library: $79,826 for a roof replacement.

· Livonia Public Library: $16,332 to install security devices and automated doors.

According to the New York State Library, more than 52 percent of the 1,000 public library buildings across New York are over 60 years old, and another 31 percent were built more than 30 years ago. State aid for library construction helps local libraries and library systems build new libraries, create additions, update wiring and broadband access to accommodate computer technology, meet standards of energy efficiency, renovate facilities to provide full accessibility and provide meeting rooms to accommodate community needs.