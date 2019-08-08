School district may expand project at North Hornell School, building 5 classrooms instead of 4

HORNELL — Signaling a continued commitment to early education, the Hornell City School District is considering expanding its plan to build four new pre-kindergarten classrooms at North Hornell Elementary by increasing the number of new classrooms to five and taking the project to voters.

Up until Wednesday, it has been reported that the Hornell City School District was moving forward on a plan to construct four new pre-K classrooms at North Hornell School to serve it increasingly popular 4-year-olds program.

Those new classrooms would be paid for — in part — by the city school district’s $2,039,972 allocation from the New York State Smart Schools Bond Act. The Smart Schools Bond Act was passed in the 2014-15 New York State budget. It was approved by voters in a statewide referendum Nov. 4, 2014. The act authorized issuance of $2 billion in general obligation bonds to finance improved educational technology and infrastructure in the state’s public school system.

Along with the $2 million in Bond Act funds, the district planned to utilize the school’s current construction project, coupled with a new capital outlay project, which the district has been including in its budget each spring.

“The plan all along was to pull all of those three funding sources together in order to fund this,” Superintendent Jeremy Palotti said Wednesday night at a school board meeting. “As we’ve been planning, that has made sense all along until just recently. There are two things that make that funding plan semi-problematic.”

Palotti said there is “some uncertainty” around the future of capital outlay projects, with potential changes in the offing for the way they can be used by small city schools.

“That’s something that we’ve had some conversations with our legislators, and there are some question marks as far as if this will continue in the same mechanism, the same plan, as we have up to this point,” Palotti said.

There is also the matter of the price tag on the four classroom project.

Palotti said, “The other piece is that, when we looked at the actual estimate of how things come together, it would have been really, really tight – tight so much that it wouldn’t have covered it – so beyond tight, I guess we would say. The estimates from (architect) Welliver’s office came in higher than what we had anticipated up to that point.”

The superintendent said the district is faced with important decisions about its commitment to pre-kindergarten programing.

“We could have scale back completely or scale back so that it’s in the Smart Schools allocation, which would have had a negative impact on the program standpoint,” he said. “We could call a complete timeout and wait until our facilities committee comes back together in a year.. or we could look at a very small capital project in which we still use our Smart Schools money and we have a referendum that would allow us to build this particular addition and then would allow us to continue planning with the facilities committee for anything that might be down the road.”

The prospective changes were discussed Wednesday night at the school board meeting in the Hornell High School library, with representatives from Hunt Engineers and Welliver outlining the potential budget and timeline for the expanded project.

Shannon Davis, a Hunt Engineers project manager, showed slides featuring artistic renditions of the school addition, including five color-coded classrooms, corridors and bathrooms.

The larger project, which would need voter approval to become a reality, would also include construction of a resource room and a storage room as part of the North Hornell Elementary School building addition.

The officials estimate the cost of the expanded project at $4,446,709. After using the Smart School Bond Act funds, the amount to approved in a referendum would be $2,424,737.

While there is much to still be finalized, including the timing of a referendum and how much will be eventually covered by state aid, Palotti pledged that the project will have “zero impact” on local taxpayers. Officials still must determine whether to use district reserves to cover the $2.4 million amount, or to borrow, or to do a combination of the two.

Of using reserves, Palotti said, “We are in a good position to do that.”

Officials said they will have more information in September, but the district appears unwilling to stand still with its early education programs.

“We’ve had a very strong investment in the pre-K,” Palotti said. “As a district, we’ve had a program that we’re running in North Hornell. It’s running really, really well. We had a great first year.

“I can tell you now, our enrollment is higher. We’ve had to add a class to pre-K and we have a waiting list for the fifth class.

“It speaks volumes for the program that’s being offered, and there’s confidence from the community that this is the right thing to do.”

Tax Warrant

In other business Wednesday night, the school board approved the tax warrant for the 2019-20 school year. According to Patrick Flaitz, the school business official, the "true tax rate" is set at $16.72 per $1,000 of assessed property value. The true tax rate for 2018-19 was $17.44 per $1,000, Flaitz said. According to officials, the equalization rate differs among towns that are part of the district.