Alvirn T. Riley arrested on multiple counts, including criminal sex act

CANISTEO — A Canisteo man was arrested on two counts of second-degree rape, a class D felony, and for several other charges Thursday.

Alvirn T. Riley, 39, of 13 Taylor St., Village of Canisteo, was also charged with three counts of second-degree criminal sex act, a D felony, and four counts of class A misdimeanor endangering the welfare of a child, the Canisteo Police Department said. Riley was transported to the Steuben County Holding Facility to await arraignment, police said.