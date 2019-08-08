'Unusual weather event' contributed to accidents in northern Allegany County

BELMONT — Emergency Management and Fire Director Jeff Luckey Wednesday provided an update on last week’s hot air balloon accident in northern Allegany County.

At approximately 7:48 p.m. Thursday night, State Police Amity patrols were dispatched via Allegany County 911 to a field off Mills Road in the Town of Hume where they found a hot air balloon carrying eight passengers and the pilot had landed roughly. One of the passengers sustained a leg injury and was transported to Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville by a Fillmore emergency services crew.

After arriving at the second accident scene off county Road 23, troopers determined that a hot air balloon with four passengers and the pilot had come down, with two of the passengers ejected from the basket, sustaining minor head injuries. Both of the injured were taken by Fillmore EMS to a hospital in Warsaw.

Luckey said three balloons left Letchworth together before the “unusual” accident. He attributed the ensuing crash to a fluke weather event while the balloons were in the air.

“The wind carried them towards the Town of Hume, County Route 23. An unusual weather event happened,” Luckey said at Wednesday’s Public Safety Committee meeting in Belmont. “Actually the lead balloonist was the resident expert on the east coast. He’s the one that ended up crashing the most seriously because two people actually fell out of the basket and the basket kind of dragged over top of them. Everybody had minor injuries, mostly scrapes and bumps. It was very well-handled.”

According to the pilots, the accidents were caused by high winds that caused a thermal uplift. The pilots then reduced throttle to maintain proper elevation. When the thermal uplift ceased, the balloons went out of control before making hard landings, authorities said. The FAA was notified and investigated.

Luckey also touched on last month’s fatal accident in the Town of Burns that claimed the lives of four teenagers. All four were Dansville natives. One passenger survived the accident at the T-intersection of county Route 13C and County Road 13 in northeastern Allegany County.

“We did follow-up with the Canaseraga fire and EMS with their crisis team. I commend everyone on scene, both law enforcement and EMS, for their professionalism during a difficult situation,” Luckey said.

Luckey reported everything went fairly smooth during a safe week at the Allegany County Fair. The committee approved a $2,000 appropriation to the Allegany County Firemen’s Association for expenses occurred for fire training schools.