The following students were named to the 2019-20 fourth marking period high honor, honor roll and merit rolls at Campbell-Savona Junior and Senior High School.

Twelfth-graders named to the high honor roll include Katelyn Blencowe, Kendra Ellison, Derrick Goll, Emily Hauryski, Tyler Hayden, Aiden Hellrigel, Hayley Karr, Corinne Morris and Emily Smith.

Eleventh-graders named to the high honor roll include Katie Austin, Kamron Cole, Andrew Davis, Caleb Dick, Holland Fernandes, Elisha Hauber, Taylor Jackson, Kalyska Payne, Giavanna Reed, Kianna Rimbey, Leah Robie, Max Smith, Tyler Smith, Jacob Stitely, Caine Taft, Ariana Taylor, Hannah Williams and Tiffany Woodworth.

Tenth-graders named to the high honor roll include Bryan Armpriest, Natalie Drumm, Jadyn Gardner, Jacqueline Hess, Emma Kephart, Elizabeth Moultrup and Krista Smith.

Ninth-graders named to the high honor roll include Abigail Brinckerhoff, Karrigan Ellison, Jace Gardner, Abby Nichols, Nicholas Prescott, Brennan Robie, Sierra Russell, Kaylee Sutryk, Catrice Taft, Casey Taylor, Jordan VanHousen and Daniel Woolaway.

Eighth-graders named to the high honor roll include Rachel Byler, Romina Cartas, Karissa Champion, Brittney Clark, Donna Clark, Hannah Demong, Christine Dick, Lucas Feldman, Trentyn Grant, Greggery Hargrave, Morgynn Hayes, Harley Hilligus, Kinssey Holmes, Madison Loyless, Brionna Morse, Noah Puffer, Garrett Schermerhorn, Amanda Smith and Sydney Wood.

Seventh-graders named to the high honor roll include Catherine Auffhammer, Ethan Carson, Brooke Hough, Samuel Kephart, Colin Klemann, Jalynn Machuga, Jenna Machuga, Anastasia Reed, Isabella Reed, Hailey Saxbury, Peyton Sullivan and Madison Sutryk.

Twelfth-graders named to the honor roll include Kayla Bezio, Dillon Blencowe, Megan Bryan, Mariah Button, Rebecca Caudill, Joseph Dick, Rain Eddy, Jessica Elliott, Tanner Fleet, Andrew Johnson, Mikayla Klever, Aurora LaDieu, Brionicka Mastin, Diana Nelson, Kelsey Roche, Hailey Soporowski, Elizabeth Wightman and Trinity Zeh.

Eleventh-graders named to the honor roll include Sierra Andrews, Kiara Barron, Carissa Blencowe, Steven Ceasar, Lauren Crooker, Keirstyn Edwards, Alexander Feldman, Elizabeth Jones, Mahalamae Mace, Ciera Machuga, Jaci Morgan, Robyn Ney, Taya Nichols, Autumn Peck, April Pratt, Emily Ribble, Logan Robinson, Jacob Ross, Maria Smith, Jacob Sullivan, Joshua Whitmore, Molly Wood and Savannah VanCise.

Tenth-graders named to the honor roll include Alisha Akins, Jaci Beebe, Alex BeGell, Zoey Bendzus, Ethan Davidson, Jenessa Davis, Annastashia Hand, Taytum Hurlburt, Aaleigha Kizis, Sean McKenna and Joel VanSkiver.

Ninth-graders named to the honor roll include Kaden Bolt, Samantha Bulkley, Carson Ceasar, Kade Cochran, Braxtyn Elliott, Rayna Fuller, Dakota Gatton, Katie Graves, Kaylee Hazen, Brydon Lurcock, Saige McGarvey, Evan Salvagin, Brooke Saxbury-Morseman, Jason Stephens, Kristi Stone, Dustin Sutley, Jay Thomas, Sage Thomas, Nathan West and Sheila Woodard.

Eighth-graders named to the honor roll include Erica Allen, Ethan Bonicave, Elizabeth Brutzman, Carter Crooker, Hollie Demong, Lindsay Ebert, Ethan Enderle, Ethan Ignatz, Annaliese Montabone, Marissa Palmieri, Michael Palmieri, Brayden Payne , Harmonee Seager and FayEllen Seeley.

Seventh-graders named to the honor roll include Calista Bendzus, Conner Berger, Emilee Brockman, Anthony Bulkley, Hannah Campbell, Kendra Dickerson, Olivia Grant, Aranea Hackett, Dominick Hand, Abbygail Hoad, Nolan Jamison, Hayden Loveless, Tanner Nichiporuk, Naria Ordway, Joshua Putnam, Emma Roy, Christopher Skinner, William Sorber and Kaydin Wray.