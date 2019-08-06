Chemung River Friends will host a free canoe and kayak flea market from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 18 at the Grove Street Boat Launch, 36 Grove St., Elmira.

Endless Mountain Outfitters will have kayaks, canoes, life vests and other paddling equipment

available for sale. River Friends employees and volunteers will be on hand to answer questions

about paddling the river, water safety and river recreation opportunities. There will be a 50/50 raffle and safety information.

Cash or check donations to River Friends will be welcome to help the organization make the flea market an annual event.