Sheriff: 61 bags of heroin seized from vehicle

LIVONIA — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty Monday reported the arrest of three individuals on drug related charges after a traffic stop in Livonia.

On Sunday at approximately 5:20 p.m., Deputy Matthew Thomas was assigned to the Sheriff’s Office STOP DWI Unit when he stopped a vehicle on Plank Road for a violation of the NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jeffrey L. Deming, 43, of Springwater.

The Deputy Sheriff suspected that Deming was under the influence of drugs and conducted a roadside DWAI investigation which included the performance of standardized field sobriety tests. At the conclusion of the roadside investigation, Deming was taken into custody for DWAI. A records check also revealed that Deming was operating the vehicle with his driver’s license suspended or revoked a total of six times.

Further investigation also revealed that Deming and two passengers in the vehicle were allegedly in possession of illegal narcotics. Deming was allegedly found to be in possession of 20 bags of heroin and a bag of crack cocaine. A passenger, Sarah J. Ehrman, 40, also of Springwater, was allegedly found to be in possession of 33 bags of heroin. Another passenger, Amber N. Claire, 32, of Allentown, was allegedly found to be in possession of eight bags of heroin.

Deming was transported to the Sheriff’s Office where Deputy Jeffrey Faugh, who is a certified Drug Recognition Expert, administered a drug evaluation. It was Deputy Faugh’s expert opinion that Deming was under the influence of a narcotic analgesic and cannabis and that he could not operate a vehicle in a safe manner. Deming was arrested and charged with Driving While Ability Impaired by a Combination of Drugs, felony first-degree Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, felony third-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (intent to sell), and seventh-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Ehrman was arrested and charged with felony third-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (intent to sell) and seventh-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Claire was arrested and charged with seventh-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Deming, Ehrman, and Claire were turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention. The District Attorney’s Office was contacted in regards to bail on the felony level charges. It was advised that Deming should be held without the chance of bail due to him having multiple prior felony convictions. It was recommended that Ehrman be held on $3,000 cash bail or $6,000 bond.

Deming, Ehrman, and Claire were later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part at the Livingston County Jail before Town of Groveland Judge Jenean Love. The Judge did remand Deming to the custody of the Sheriff being held without the chance of bail. Ehrman was remanded to the custody of the Sheriff on the recommended bail of $3,000 cash or $6,000 bond and Claire was remanded to the custody of the Sheriff on $500 cash bail or $1,000 bond.

Also assisting with the investigation from the Sheriff’s Office was Deputy Connor Sanford and Deputy Chad Eaton.