WATKINS GLEN - While Chase Elliott stole the show, some past winners at Watkins Glen International fared well, while some did not.

Martin Truex Jr. finished second after qualifying fourth and ran flawlessly all day Sunday, but Elliott was just on point all weekend. Truex finished first at The Glen in 2017.

“I just couldn't get a run on him and we just were kind of stuck there,” said Truex Jr. “Unfortunate, but our Bass Pro Camry was really, really fast today. We passed quite a few cars there that were fast and finished up front, just couldn't past that last one.”

2016 winner Denny Hamlin finished third and even tried to challenge the top two cars of Elliott and Truex - even closing the gap to two car-lengths with 11 laps to go, but just didn’t have the speed to keep up.

“I thought the Bus Stop was consistently where we would lose just a little bit each lap,” said Hamlin. “I mean, we were a tenth to two maybe each lap off, and that's - I mean, when you spread it out amongst seven or 10 or 12 corners, whatever we've got here, it just adds up, and that's kind of where we were at.”

Two-time winner at The Glen Kyle Busch had an eventful day, getting into a spat with Bubba Wallace that ended with Busch spinning. Busch rebounded to finish 11th, one position behind his brother Kurt, who took 10th place on his birthday. It was a general consensus that Busch had one of the fastest cars in the field.

NASCAR Cup points leader and 2015 winner at The Glen, Joey Logano, had a tough day finishing 23rd and never challenging for the top-10 let alone the top-3.