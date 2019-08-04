North Main Street paving work ramps up this week

WELLSVILLE — Relief is just around the corner for Main Street Wellsville commuters.

While much of North Main Street has been torn up the last few weeks for a major milling and paving project, that effort is expected to wrap up this week, Director of Public Works Bill Whitfield told The Spectator on Friday.

The rest of the paving work is scheduled to be completed in a flurry of activity Monday and Tuesday, leaving downtown with a fresh look and smooth travel.

“Monday and Tuesday will be chaotic. Monday we’ll do from the hospital down to the Arterial, Bolivar Road. On Tuesday we’ll finish up the downtown area with the crosswalks. That will be the more difficult day trying to keep traffic and business going on Main Street.”

Crews were out doing prep work Friday, trimming some trees along Main Street to allow the paver and the roller clearance. Whitfield said the effort received some help from the Otis Eastern summer crew.

“That’s a really good project,” he said.

Lines on the new pavement are expected to be laid down by the end of this week or early next week as weather allows.

“By the end of the week we’ll be cleaning everything up and after that we’ll try to get out the paint machine and go to town,” Whitfield said.

The 2019 downtown paving campaign is Wellsville’s first major effort since 2004.

“It seems like yesterday,” Whitfield said. “That was a three-year ordeal from 04-07. We did it in sections due to our budget at the time. We’re paying for this (now) using all of our CHIPS funds.”

The fresh pavement will accentuate the replica-brick crosswalk aesthetic installed last year using Gateway Enhancement Project funding from the state.

The Village still has a couple Gateway Enhancement projects on the agenda. Work will resume on the Welcome to Wellsville monuments at the Arterial and Madison Street when Alfred State students return to campus. Village crews will also be installing a number of pocket parks with new trash cans, benches and trees stretching from the business district down to Bokman’s.

Public Works is also working on a project in partnership with Jones Memorial Hospital to install an underpass walkway beneath the Bolivar Road bridge, allowing for safer entrance and egress connecting the RiverWalk Plaza and Main Street.

The RiverWalk Trail Extension, as the project is known, will create a pedestrian crossing under the Route 417 bridge, connecting the existing sidewalk on the north side of the road with the RiverWalk Plaza and its businesses.

The effort is being spurred by Jones Memorial Hospital using Wellness Funds that are earmarked for community health projects. JMH raises Wellness Funds through events like Ridgewalk and the upcoming GLOW Run. The RiverWalk Trail Extension fit right in line with the goal of making Wellsville a more walkable community.

“That’s going well. DOT put all the rip rap in. The next step is we’re going to hopefully get some sidewalk in before the end of the construction season. We have a lot of projects going on but we’re going to give it a shot,” Whitfield said, noting the project will likely be completed in full next spring.