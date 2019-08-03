Pre-kindergarten building addition presentation on board agenda

HORNELL — The Hornell City School District Board of Education is scheduled to hear presentations on the pre-kindergarten building addition and the grades 7-12 academic eligibility policy when it meets Aug. 7 at 5:15 p.m. in the high school library, according to a tentative agenda posted on the district’s website.

Tentative board agendas are subject to change, with items added or subtracted depending on circumstances.

At this point, Wednesday’s meeting is slated to be the first of two school board sessions to be held this month. According to the “Informational” section on the agenda, there will be a “special meeting” later in August to set the tax levy and “take care of any other business that needs to be acted on prior to the start of the school year.” The date and time of the second meeting have not been announced.

The school board got started on the 2019-20 year in July by reelecting Kerry Davis president and Jessica Hess, vice president of the panel. Both are beginning their third year in those board leadership slots.

The Hornell City School District plans to construct new Pre-K classrooms at North Hornell School for its 4-year-olds program, utilizing $2,039,972 in New York State Smart Schools Bond Act funds.

The Smart Schools Bond Act was passed in the 2014-15 state budget and approved by voters in a statewide referendum on Nov. 4, 2014. The act authorized issuance of $2 billion of general obligation bonds to finance improved educational technology and infrastructure in the state’s public school system.

Personnel from Hunt Engineers and Welliver will make the presentation, according to the agenda.

Other matters currently on the agenda for the upcoming meeting are:

- A first reading of the amended non-resident student policy. The board is expected to vote on a motion to waive the second reading and approve the policy.

- Resolutions to approve an updated extracurricular activities handbook and the 2019-20 Parent/Student Handbook.

- A resolution to approve an agreement with the City of Hornell to provide School Resource Officer services for the 2019-20 school year.

With the beginning of the academic year about a month away, board members will also act on numerous personnel items, according to the tentative agenda.