Andover Historical Society Presents: Chris Mattison Photography

ANDOVER — "The Andover Historical Society Presents: Chris Mattison Photography" is now on display.

Andover native Chris Mattison - talented photographer and pastor of Andover’s First Presbyterian Church - shares some of his favorite photos of Andover and surrounding areas. The photos were taken throughout the four seasons and capture the natural beauty and pace of life in our special part of the world.

The photos can be seen at the Andover Historical Society Museum, 11 East Greenwood Street, Andover, from now through September.

The museum’s summer hours are:

Wednesday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday and Friday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.