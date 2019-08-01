CORNING - Arnot Health’s new multi-specialty primary care medical office on 123 Conhocton Street opened this week, with plans to have the entire facility up and running in November.

The facility’s primary care practice opened Monday and is currently accepting new patients. The primary care practice consists of Dr. Mark Mauer, MD; Dr. Roopa J. Hathwar, MD; Dr. Shreelakshmi Ramaswamy, MD; Julie Lynch-Raymond, AGNP-C; and Martha Walker, AGNP-C.

Going forward, there are plans to open a walk-in care facility on Aug. 26 and a physical therapy/occupational/rehabilitation therapy wing in the near future. Both wings are still undergoing renovations. There are also plans to offer orthopedic, cardiology, and OB/GYN services, with additional offices offering general surgery and endocrinology one to two days a week.

Once the interior work is completed, Arnot officials foresee the facility as a modular building providing a range of different services as needed, with specialists coming in and out of the facility regularly offering their services from that location.

“There are multiple specialities that could come here,” said Dr. Raymond Mayewski, MD, President of Arnot Medical Services. “There’s an infinite number of services that we could have provided here.”

For now, the focus is on running the primary care practice and completing the interior renovations to get the building fully up to speed and make it accommodating for patients.

“We want the patient to walk in here and feel like this is a welcoming place, like this is a place they would like to be,” said Mayewski.

The building itself is a former Guthrie Medical Office building. Guthrie moved out of the building following the completion of its new medical office building located next to Guthrie Corning Hospital, where some of those services were relocated. Other offices moved to Guthrie's Centerway location.

For more information, visit www.arnothealth.org.