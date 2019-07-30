COHOCTON — The New York State Department of Transportation Monday announced that the second phase of a two-part paving project on State Routes 371 and 21 from the Ontario County line south to the Village of Cohocton will begin Thursday, Aug. 1, weather permitting.

The road will receive a Hot Mix Asphalt overlay during this second phase.

Traffic will be maintained with a one lane, two-way alternating flagging operation and a pilot vehicle. The public should expect delays.

It is imperative that motorists remember to drive carefully through the many highway and bridge construction zones they will encounter this season.

Motorists are urged to slow down and safely move over when approaching roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.