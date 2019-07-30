Staff reports

ALFRED — Earlier this summer, the Allegany County Area Foundation awarded the Alfred Farmers Market a grant of $500 to support the Market’s Family Activities Tent.

This award came out of ACAF’s Allegany Fund, through which the Foundation assists non-profit organizations all around the county.

Founded in 2010 and open Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Farmer’s Market has quickly become a popular Alfred tradition. The Foundation grant allowed AFM board member/tent coordinator Allecia Brutsman to purchase new materials and supplies.

The Family Tent program features a variety of hands on, educational and nature-related activities.

While kid-centered, the tent has proven to be of interest to adults and really serves entire families. Ten to 15 visitors stop in on a typical Sunday – with many more on AFM festival days.

Ms. Brutsman reports that the expanded curriculum has been well received.

“People look forward to it," she said. “It’s been good for the community.”

Her engaging programming has also caught the attention of nearby communities which have contacted her, expressing interest in creating a similar space for their events.

With assets of $9.5 million, ACAF manages over 50 scholarship and grant funds. If you would like to donate to one of these funds, or establish a fund to support students or your community contact the foundation’s executive director, Bruce Campbell at 585-296-5616 or director@alleganycountyareafoundation.org

Donations to the Foundation are tax deductible.