Locals decided favorite Democratic candidates with beans

ANGELICA — With the second of the Democratic Primary Debates airing tonight on CNN, Allegany County may have the answer as to which Democrat will face President Donald Trump in the 2020 Election.

At the recent Allegany County Fair in Angelica, the village that boasts being the cradle of the Republican Party, local Democrats set up a booth in the Exhibition Hall where they took a literal bean poll to determine which of the 24 candidates running at that time would be most favored by local Democrats.

Volunteers pasted the faces of each of the 24 Democrats running in the primary onto 24 Mason jars. Visitors approaching the booth were asked if they would like to select a candidate by placing beans in the jar or jars of their choice of candidate or candidates.

Volunteers gave visitors cups containing 24 beans and instructed, "You can put all your beans in one jar, a bean in each jar, or divide your beans up anyway you want to."

Newly announced candidate billionaire businessman and activist Tom Steyer, who announced his candidacy July 9, was in time to be included in the bean poll while California Representative Eric Swalwell, who dropped out of the race just prior to the start of the Allegany County Fair, was not included in the bean poll.

After all was said and done and the fair ended, volunteers counted the beans and found that Massachusetts' Senator Elizabeth Warren was the winner, beating out top runners, former Vice President Joe Biden, California Senator Kamala Harris and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders as well as the rest of the field. Currently Warren ranks third in the polls, behind Biden and Sanders.

The debate coverage tonight will start at 8 p.m. on CNN. Warren will face Sanders, along with activist Marianne Williamson, Ohio Representative Tim Ryan, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigeig, former Texas Representative Beto O'Rourke, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, former Maryland Representative John Delaney and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock. The remaining candidates, including Biden and Harris, will be on Wednesday's debate stage.

This round of the primary debates take place at the Fox Theater in Detroit, Mich. and is hosted by CNN. It will feature CNN anchors Jake Tapper, Don Lemon and Dana Bash as moderators. The first set of debates at the end of June was hosted by MSNBC.

To qualify for the debate candidates had to poll at 1 percent or more in at least three qualified polls or receive donations from at least 65,000 individual donors with a minimum of 200 individual donors per state in at least 20 states.

Primary debates are also scheduled for September and October where the field of candidates is expected to narrow.

In the Allegany County Bean Poll, Democrats did not ask the party affiliation of those dropping their beans in the jars.