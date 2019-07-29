Beginning July 30 and continuing through Aug. 2, the Village of Penn Yan will be doing milling work on Hamilton Street, between East Elm Street and Chestnut Street, in preparation of future paving.

This section of Hamilton Street will be closed from 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30 until noon on Wednesday, July 31. All other times during this project we will do our very best to keep one lane of traffic open.

Village of Penn Yan officials thank the Birkett Mills for providing limited alternate parking at Yates Blodgett to the local residents affected by this project.

If anyone has questions, they can call the village offices at 315-536-3374 or 315-536-3015.