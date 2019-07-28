Dansville Central School mourns deaths, sets up counseling for district community

BURNS — State Police have identified the teenagers who died early Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of county Routes 13C and 13 in Burns.

Another female youth survived the accident and is hospitalized.

Dansville Central School District officials confirmed that three of the dead were students at the school, as is the injured female.

Pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers, were the driver, Rebecca L. Earner, 16, of Dansville; and three passengers, Ambra E. Eddleton, 16, Justin D. Carpenter, 14, and Kyrstin L. Wolfanger, 14, all of Dansville.

Front seat passenger, Kelsi A. Bird, 16, of Dansville, was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for multiple non-life threatening injuries and was the only person wearing a seat belt during the collision, State Police said.

The one-vehicle crash occurred at around 4:30 a.m. at a T-intersection of county Route 13C and County Road 13, Amity-based troopers said. Investigators said the driver of the eastbound vehicle failed to stop for a stop sign, traveling through the intersection before striking an earthen embankment and then a tree.

At the school district, leaders reacted with sadness and moved quickly to make counseling opportunities available.

"We are deeply saddened to share the tragic news that three Dansville High School students lost their lives early Saturday morning in a motor vehicle accident,” Dr. Paul J. Alioto, school superintendent, said in a statement released on the district’s web site. “A fourth DHS student involved in the accident is reported to be in stable condition at Strong Hospital and is expected to survive. A fifth victim who died was not a DHS student.

"School leaders and counselors will be on hand at DHS on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday to support our students, families and employees."

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Collision Reconstruction Unit, the Dansville Central School superintendent, Canaseraga, Almond, Nunda Fire companies, Dansville ALS and Hornell ALS assisted in this investigation.