The Spectator

BURNS — State Police said four people, including the driver and three passengers, were killed Saturday morning in a motor vehicle crash in the Town of Burns.

One passenger survived.

The New York State Police reported the following:

On July 27, at approximately 4:32 a.m. troopers out of State Police Amity and Troop E responded to a one-vehicle collision on county Route 13C in Burns. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle with five occupants traveling eastbound on Route 13C failed to stop for a stop sign at the T-intersection at County Route 13C and county Route 13 traveling through the intersection and striking an earthen embankment and then a tree. One of the passengers was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester and is in stable condition. The driver and the other three occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Collision Reconstruction Unit assisted in this investigation, which is ongoing.

Troopers said no names will be released until all notifications to families are made.