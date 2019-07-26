BELMONT — A most scrumptious array of foods awaits those who attend the Belmont American Legion Post 808 Clambake on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 1-5 p.m. at the Legion site on Schuyler Street in Belmont.

The mouthwatering menu includes Clams, BBQ Pork, Beef on Weck, Italian Sausage, Chicken/Beef Kabobs, Clam Chowder, Peel and Eat Shrimp, Salt Potatoes, Baked Beans, Mac & Cheese, Meatballs, Macaroni Salad, Pasta Salad, Cole Slaw, Broccoli Salad, Relish Tray, Fruit & Veggie Bar, Cheese & Pepperoni Tray, and Desserts. Beverages include draft beer and canned pop.

Pre-sale tickets will be available until July 28 at $40 per person and can be purchased from Legion committee members or at the Legion. You are invited to call the Legion regarding tickets by phoning 585-268-5476.

"We look forward to welcoming you to the 2019 Belmont American Legion Clambake!" stated the Legion.