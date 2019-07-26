Historic church being repurposed by local women

BELVIDERE — Whether you like history or architecture or just want to have fun, the place to be Sunday is at the old Christ Episcopal church in Belvidere.

It is more widely recognized as the little red Gothic church on the knoll at the corner of routes 19 and 20 in Belvidere, but the name and the purpose of the building has changed.

Earlier this year the church building was purchased by two local women — Mary Warner, owner of the Angelica Print Shop, and her friend, artist Susan Doran. They've renamed it The Belvidere Cornerstone. They see it as a site for community gatherings where local history is preserved and where there are lectures and workshops for art, literature, history and music. They hope to have art shows and musical performances, author readings and community events. They want it to become the cornerstone of the community. They also see it as a destination site for visitors exploring Allegany County.

With the help of historian Bob Dorsey of Angelica the duo have learned some of the history of the church, but they want to know more, so they are inviting the public to an open house taking place from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the church. They are hoping that people will be able to provide for photos, maps, drawings, histories and stories and even old church bulletins, that will help them preserve the history of the church.

"It is such a beautiful old church and people must have some great memories from when it was in use. We'd like to use them create a special church history display," Warner said.

Historically, the new owners already know that the church was built in 1860 with the help of Angelica and Elizabeth Church. They know it was used as a place of worship until 1930 when it was declared a Chapel at Ease by the hierarchy. They've learned that since then it has been used only sporadically. In 1974 it was placed on the National Historic Register and has since been occasionally used for baptisms and weddings, and twice a year for special church services. It was decommissioned as a church in 2018.

At the open house there will be tours of the church and grounds, displays of Warner's and Doran's plans for the Belvidere Cornerstone, an artist's show and music by Gary Barteau, along with light refreshments, talk and fun.

"The church has been part of the community for decades. We hope the people will help us find out more about it and help us preserve it for future decades," Warner said.

For our previous profile of the restoration effort, visit https://www.wellsvilledaily.com/news/20190715/belvidere-church-resurrected