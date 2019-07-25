DANSVILLE — Chalk Walk & ArtsFest is only 11 days away! Rain or shine!

The free and open to the public event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3.

• Community chalk artists are welcome to participate and create Chalk Walk 101 - 101 feet of continuous sidewalk chalk art. Register by July 27 to ensure free chalks will be available for you. Forms at Dansville ArtWorks, Dansville Public Library, and http://www.dansvilleartworks.com/chalk-walk.html

Note: chalk pick up begins at 9:45 a.m. day of event at Dansville ArtWorks.

• Juried artists include Derek Crocker, Rebecca Crocker, Cheyenne DeMarco, Cindy Provenzano and Zoe Veaunt.

• Learn About Artist mini workshops Whitnie Hill and Jackie Donohue, 11am-2pm at Dansville ArtWorks.

• Live music by Steel Alchemy starts at 11am, bring a lawn chair.

• Nonprofit info booths include CASA, ABVI and Whitetails Unlimited Stony Brook Chapter.

• Sponsors include Genesee Valley Council on the Arts, Village of Dansville, Whitetails Unlimited, Genesee Construction Services, Jon and Linda Shay, UR/Noyes Health, Dansville Area Chamber of Commerce, Mill Creek Optical, Muchler Financial Services, LMC Industrial Contractors. Partners include the Foundation for Dansville Education and Dansville Community Center.

Everything starts at Dansville ArtWorks, 153 Main Street, Dansville. Note: Main Street between Clara Barton and Ossian Streets is closed for this event. Use side streets and municipal parking lots. For more information: dansvillechalkwalk@gmail.com, 585.335.4746.

This project is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the NYS Legislature and administered by the Genesee Valley Council on the Arts.

Chalk Walk, Dansville ArtWorks signature downtown summer street festival, celebrates is eighth year in 2019.