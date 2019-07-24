COHOCTON — A passenger was killed in a motor vehicle accident Tuesday night in Cohocton, Wayland-based State Police reported early today.

Troopers said the accident occurred on county Road 36 at 10:30 p.m., with a 17-year-old Wayland female driver involved.

Emilee Rawleigh, 21,, was killed when the vehicle she was a passenger in left the roadway, and struck an earthen embankment, investigators said. Rawleigh was ejected from the vehicle. She was transported to Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation is continuing.